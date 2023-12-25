BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai aluminium steady, supply concerns lend support

Reuters Published 25 Dec, 2023 09:45am

BEIJING: Shanghai aluminium prices were steady and finding support on Monday after a blast last week in Guinea stirred concerns over the supply of the raw material bauxite to metal producers.

The London market is closed for the Christmas holiday.

The most-traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.5% to a two-month high in early trading, although it subsequently eased to trade 0.3% lower at 19,060 yuan ($2,671) per metric ton as of 0307 GMT.

Aluminium prices rose in London last Friday, with the benchmark contract hitting its highest in almost three months due to supply concerns after a fuel depot blast early last week in Guinea, a major bauxite producer.

Aluminium prices rise

The SHFE February alumina contract climbed on Monday to a record high of 3,329 yuan.

SHFE copper was unmoved at 69,040 yuan a metric ton, tin lost 1.4% to 206,870 yuan, zinc added 0.3% to 21,275 yuan and lead moved up 0.5% to 15,705 yuan.

Nickel was down 1.4% at 179,710 yuan. Market participants are assessing the possible impact on nickel and stainless steel production after a fatal explosion at a smelter furnace in Indonesia, the world’s top nickel producer.

Thirteen workers were killed and 38 injured on Sunday in the explosion at a facility on Sulawesi island owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS).

aluminium Aluminium prices

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai aluminium steady, supply concerns lend support

‘Legal advisers in field formations’: FBR yet to implement President’s order

‘Hurdles’ to electoral process: Complaints to be probed: PM

General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

ECP removes Imran’s name from the list of party heads

Mega Karachi water supply project: Wapda chief reviews construction progress

166 killed in 24 hours in Gaza

147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Field formations: FBR announces extended workhours

Govt establishes help centre

Baloch protesters being released: police

Read more stories