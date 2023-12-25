BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Mega Karachi water supply project: Wapda chief reviews construction progress

Recorder Report Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 10:08am

LAHROE: Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) visited Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV Project) to review progress on the project.

K-IV Project envisages providing 650 million gallon per day (MGD) to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake. The project will be completed in two phases.

At present, WAPDA is constructing Phase-I, which is scheduled for completion in October 2024. Phase-I of K-IV Project will supply 260 MGD to Karachi. PC-I cost of the project is Rs 126 billion, expenditure till date is Rs.40 billion and accumulative progress of 40% has been achieved.

Completion of 8 water, hydropower projects to boost water storage: Wapda

General Manager (Projects) South, Chief Engineer/Project Director K-IV and representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present during the Chairman’s visit.

The Chairman visited in detail several sites of the project and witnessed construction work going on there. The project team briefed the Chairman about the progress achieved so far. It was briefed that construction activities are continuing on all eight sites of the project.

These sites include intake structure, pumping stations, water conveyance system consisting of pressurized pipes, reservoirs and filtration plants, project offices, colony and the approach road. The status relating to provision of the funds through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) was reviewed in detail during the briefing.

Besides, the issues about augmentation of water distribution system to be done by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) and the power component to be arranged by the Sindh Government, also came under discussion.

K-IV is a project of immense importance for Karachi. WAPDA is striving hard to complete this project in accordance with the schedule. The Chairman maintained that scheduled completion of the project is, however, linked with timely provision of the funds.

He said that arrangement of the power component and augmentation of the water distribution system as per the plan are also equally important, so that the people of Karachi could benefit from the project.

Chairman directed the project management to keep close liaison with all stakeholders for completion of K-IV Project as early as possible.

