Nawaz, Dr Yasmin file nomination papers for NA-130 Lahore

NNI Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif submitted nomination papers to contest elections from Lahore’s National Assembly constituency NA-130.

Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers were submitted to the returning officer concerned by former MPA and provincial minister Bilal Yasin. The returning officer had fixed December 26 for the scrutiny of the nomination papers.

The channel report said that at least 24 candidates have submitted their papers to contest elections from the same constituency.

Interestingly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has also filed her nomination papers against Nawaz Sharif from the same constituency.

Some other candidates including Pakitan People’s Party (PPP) leader Ahmad Khan, Nawaz League’s Bilal Yasin and Waheed Alam Khan have also submitted their nomination papers for NA-130 Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif will also contest elections from Mansehra’s NA-15.

On the other hand, PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has also filed his nomination papers from NA-242.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal has submitted his nomination papers from NA-242 while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui filed nomination papers from three national assembly constituencies including NA 248, 249 and 250.

MQM-P’s seasoned politician Farooq Sattar has filed his nomination papers from NA-240. Interestingly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Salim Mandviwala has also filed nomination papers from NA-240 against MQM’s Farooq Sattar.

