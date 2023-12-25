BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-25

Custodial killing of 3 Kashmiris in IIOJK slated

Press Release Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the barbaric custodial killing of three Kashmiri civilians in Barflies, Poonch district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The slain civilians were tortured to death at a camp of the Indian occupation Army.

A purported video clip of the Indian personnel stripping three men and sprinkling chilli powder on them is viral on social media. The incident, once again, exposes India’s relentless state-terrorism in IIOJK. The perpetrators of these custodial killings must be held accountable.

India’s brutal occupation is the root cause of all major issues in IIOJK. The Kashmiri people must realize their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

India Pakistan IIOJK Kashmiris

Comments

1000 characters

Custodial killing of 3 Kashmiris in IIOJK slated

‘Legal advisers in field formations’: FBR yet to implement President’s order

‘Hurdles’ to electoral process: Complaints to be probed: PM

General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

ECP removes Imran’s name from the list of party heads

Mega Karachi water supply project: Wapda chief reviews construction progress

166 killed in 24 hours in Gaza

147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Field formations: FBR announces extended workhours

Govt establishes help centre

Baloch protesters being released: police

Read more stories