Prices of kitchen items show a mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items, including vegetables, live chicken/meat, eggs, flour, sugar, food grains and other was witnessed, said in the survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices are consistently increasing as buyers have raised concerns over lack of price control mechanism and non-implementation of official price-lists in the local market.

Rs5 per kilo increase was witnessed as prices of live chicken remained high as available at Rs345 per kilo against price of Rs340 per kilogram in the previous week. Prices of farm eggs recorded historic increase as available at Rs420-430 per dozen, which was selling at Rs300-320 per dozen, and price of hen eggs also pushed up as being sold at Rs550-600 per dozen, the survey said.

Likewise, the survey noted prices of cow meat sky-high in the open market as butchers have sharpened knives and charged self-imposed rates. Cow meat with bone was sold at Rs800-900 per kilogram and without bone at Rs1000 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kilogram.

Price of flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs2900 against the price of Rs2700 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,200 against the price of Rs 12,800 in the open market.

Vegetable prices remained sky-high in the open market. Ginger was available at Rs800-900/kg. Garlic was available at Rs350/kg. Retaining its high position, tomatoes were available at Rs200-220 per kilo against the price of Rs180 per kg, while price of onion also went up as being sold at Rs100-110 against the price of Rs80 per kilo.

Peas was being sold at Rs350-400 and Rs450/kg, green pepper at Rs100/kg, okra Rs100/kg, and curry Rs60/kg, Kachalu Rs110/kg, turnip at Rs120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs120-150/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg. Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market, as available at Rs160 per kilo against Rs150 per kilo in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg, dal masoor at Rs300 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs260/kg, red bean at Rs560 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs450/kg, big size white Channa at Rs450/kg, small size white channa from Rs400/kg.

Prices of flour have increased in the wholesale and retail markets. On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Fruits prices are sky-rocketed in the local market. The apples reached Rs350/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 100/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, grapes at Rs250-300 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg. Prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

