Business community: IAP, SDPO agree to take joint steps

PESHAWAR: Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) president Ayub Zakori and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hayatabad Peshawar, ASP Nayab Moiz agreed to take joint steps to improve security situation in the estate and resolution other issues, besides provision of facilities to the business community through PAL on priority basis.

According to details, the SDPO Hayatabad Peshawar, ASP Nayab Moiz held a meeting with IAP president Ayub Zakori in the association office.

The meeting was attended by IAP executive member Malik Niaz, Zarak Khan, Adeel Rauf, Haris Mufti, Shayan Imtiaz, secretary general Muqtasid Ahsan and member Saad Khan Zahid.

The Estate Manager KPEZDMC and SHO Hayatabad were also present in the meeting.

Participants of the meeting thoroughly discussed overall security measures in the estate, especially progress on setting up of a dedicated police station, shifting of drug addicts to rehab centres, regular police patrolling, vigilance, additional force deployment of entry and exit points and provision of facilities to the business community through PAL on priority grounds.

Earlier, the association chief Ayub Zakori while speaking on the occasion emphasized the case of a dedicated police station should be taken up with police high ups and provision of all resources to be ensured in this regard.

He urged police to actively engage with ANF in formalising a plan for drug addicts. The IAP chief said regular police mobile, Ababeel force and Traffic beat patrolling to be ensured in industrial estate Hayatabad.

Ayub Zakori urged the SDPO to immediately deploy police on all entry and exit points; police pickets of industrial estate Hayatabad.

Similarly, he asked SDPO to ensure enhanced and priority based facilitation to industries through the PAL office.

Later, the SDPO Hayatabad Peshawar ASP Nayab Moiz agreed with all proposals of the IAP president Ayub Zakori and members with regard to improvement in the security situation.

The police officials assured to take steps for meeting all security requirements in IEP, facilities to the business community and prompt resolution of their issues.

