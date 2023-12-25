Business community: UBG to address key issues: ICCI president

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has said United Business Group (UBG) have a clear vision to address the key issues of the business community.

President ICCI said that the business community is passing through a difficult phase, however, the alliance of UBG and BMP (P) have a clear vision to address the key issues of the business community, increase exports, strengthen foreign exchange reserves and boost industrialization to revive the economy after winning the upcoming elections of FPCCI, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said this while addressing a reception hosted by Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG at his residence in honour of the candidates of the UBG & BMP (P) alliance for the President, Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents of PFCCI.

Over 40 General Body and Executive Committee members of FPCCI from Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Rawalpindi Division, Gilgit Baltistan and other areas were present in the reception.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, Presidential candidate of UBG & BMP (P) alliance for FPCCI said that they have a 2-year plan to address the key issues of the business community and steer the economy out of trouble. He said that they would realize the mission of the late SM Tanveer after winning the elections of FPCCI to make Pakistan a strong economy in the region. He thanked all the voters and supporters and assured them that he would deliver up to their satisfaction from the platform of FPCCI.

Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, alliance candidate for Senior Vice President of PFCCI said that after winning elections, they would work hard to revive the honour and dignity of FPCCI and make it a strong apex trade body of the country. He said that the stakeholders of respective sectors would be involved in meetings with the government to address issues of the business community. Facilitation Desk for women entrepreneurs would be made in FPCCI and efforts would be made to establish more women chambers of commerce in the country to facilitate women entrepreneurs.

Asif Inam, candidate for Vice President and current Chairman of APTMA said that high energy cost is a major hurdle for business and industry and after winning FPCCI elections, they would work on cheap energy solutions to reduce production cost and facilitate the growth of business and industrial activities.

Asif Sakhi, candidate for Vice President from the Customs Agents Association said that he would play a role in addressing the customs and FBR-related issues of the business community from the platform of FPCCI after winning the elections.

Aman Paracha candidate for Vice President and former Chairman of Pakistan Tea Association said that the current leadership of FPCCI has failed to deliver and after elections, they would work hard to address the key issues of the business community and revive the economy.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that under the dynamic leadership of SM Tanveer, the alliance of UBG and BMP (P) would achieve landslide victory and play an effective role for improving the economy.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG said that the UBG & BMP (P) alliance have a clear roadmap for the economic revival of the country, which would be implemented after winning the elections of FPCCI. He said that with unity and strength, all key issues of the business community would be resolved.

Khurram Ejaz, Ahmed Chinoye, Samina Fazal and others also spoke on the occasion and expressed strong support for UBG and BNP (P) regarding FPCCI elections.