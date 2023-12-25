SMIU VC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Alma Mater of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has presented a great tribute to the founder of Pakistan on his 147th birthday anniversary.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was unique in his thinking, character, struggle and actions. He said the Quaid was a popular personality and political leader of the subcontinent during the period when influential figures among Hindus, Sikhs and even Muslims were present, but Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah proved himself to be the beloved leader of the Muslims due to his intelligence, truthfulness, honesty and unparalleled leadership skills and the Muslims of undivided India unanimously accepted him as their leader.

Dr Sahrai has further said that while Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a modern concept of the development and efficiency of other sectors for the development of his country and people, he also had a different view and outline about education. Apart from this, he gave great importance to education. That is why when he wrote his last will in Bombay on 31 May 1939, he bequeathed his personal property to three educational institutions Islamia College Peshawar, Aligarh University and Sindh Madressatul Islam.

He said although having brothers, sisters and a daughter, instead of giving all his property to them, after giving his share to them, he gave three parts of the remaining property to educational institutions.

Dr Sahrai said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah not only did this, but when he was still the president of the All India Muslim League and came to inaugurate the college classes at the Sindh Madressah on 21st June 1943, he took out five thousand rupees from his pocket and gave it to the Sindh Madressah. On this occasion, he also asked the businessmen and rich people of the city to provide financial support to this institution because these institutions cannot run without financial support.

The vice chancellor said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah studied at Sindh Madressah from 1887 to 1892. During this period, he must have seen Khan Bahadur Hasan Ali Effendi, the founder of the Sindh Madressah, because Hasan Ali Effendi established the Sindh Madressah in 1885 and two years later Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah joined it. So he must have met Effendi. He said another thing is that when Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was studying in the Sindh Madressah, during all this time Hassan Ali Effendi’s son Wali Muhammad Effendi was the principal of the Sindh Madressah. Therefore, his work, character, thought and knowledge and the co-curricular activities of the Sindh Madressah must have been his focus.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said now we need to see, understand and implement the ideals and priorities of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In this way, we will be able to determine the right direction for the development of each of our sectors and of the nation.