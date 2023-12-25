BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Martyrdom of 12 Turkish soldiers condoled

Press Release Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condoled the martyrdom of 12 Turkish soldiers during Counter-Terrorism Operations. We are deeply saddened to learn that 12 Turkish soldiers have been martyred during counter-terrorism operations on 22-23 December 2023.

We express deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured. Pakistan stands in firm solidarity with Turkiye in this moment of grief.

Pakistan strongly condemns the scourge of terrorism. We are confident that the brotherly Turkish nation will overcome this tragedy with characteristic grit and determination.

