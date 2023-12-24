BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dutch hockey club team due in February

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

LAHORE: The Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy has extended an invitation to the eminent Dutch Hockey Club, Bully Ozendaal, heralding a notable visit scheduled for seven days in February. This marks a significant milestone as it signifies the inaugural appearance of a European club on Pakistani soil in over two decades.

The last instance of such a visit transpired in 2001 when the renowned Orange and Black Club graced Pakistan. This orchestrated visit is emblematic, as it serves to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic camaraderie between the Netherlands and Pakistan.

The historical tapestry between the two nations in the realm of hockey amplifies the importance of this event. A longstanding rivalry has thrived between Pakistan and Holland in the realm of hockey, with memorable encounters etched in the annals of the sport. Notable instances include Holland’s triumph over Pakistan in the final of the 1990 Hockey World Cup, counterbalanced by Pakistan’s victory over the Dutch hockey team in 1994.

Beyond the contours of competitive matches, the visit promises a multi-faceted experience. In tandem with the hockey fixtures, a captivating photo exhibition showcasing the historical matches between Holland and Pakistan will be curate, providing a visual narrative of the enduring sporting saga.

The representatives from Bully Ozendaal are slated to grace Lahore with their presence from February 17 to 25, encapsulating an enriching period of cultural and sporting exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

