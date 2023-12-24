BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Neuro-Endovascular field: PINS, University of Missouri to hold joint training

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

LAHORE: An agreement has been signed between the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Lahore and the University of Missouri, USA for a joint training program in Neuro-Endovascular field under which postgraduate fellows from Pakistan will be trained in this field.

As per agreement fellows from PINS will visit the University of Missouri in United States to attain expertise and participate in training courses on advanced neurosurgery while this Program will contribute towards the development of Pakistan’s medical field in Neurosurgery.

Dr. Farhan Siddique, Program Director PINS and Micheal Ortiz, Chief Resident of University of Missouri signed this MoU along with Executive Director PINS Prof. Asif Bashir regarding the fellowship program and exchange the documents.

Executive Director PINS Prof. Asif Bashir said they will continue bilateral ties and will ensure mutual cooperation with international organizations to provide the most advanced technical expertise in the field of neurosurgery in Pakistan. “This is the first time that PINS has presented six research papers at the World Federation of Neurosurgery Conference which was held in Cape Town, South Africa,” he said, adding: “We are going to start a stroke intervention program for paralysis patients at PINS, due to which the stroke patients will be able to get immediate treatment and can save themselves from physical disability. We encourage our young neurosurgeons to develop themselves and make Pakistan’s name brighten all over the world.”

