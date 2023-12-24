Police, LEAs directed to ensure foolproof security

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig Haris Nawaz (R) has issued set of directives to Police and other LEAs to ensure infallible security arrangements for the celebrations planned in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the festival of Christmas.

While issuing directive to IGP Sindh he said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious designs of miscreant elements.

He directed that foolproof security should be ensured around Mazar-e-Quaid, churches/ other worship places, shopping areas/ markets, hotels/ restaurants, parks and other recreational sites in all districts of the province by exploiting all available resources. “All District SSPs to personally visit the security places themselves and brief the deputed personnel about the necessary measures by keeping high alert security intact.

