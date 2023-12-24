BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Gold declines

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday saw a slight fall on the local market, but silver was steady, traders said.

Gold lost Rs500 and Rs429 to Rs 219,300 per tola and Rs 188,014 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2072 per ounce while the local market offers an additional $20 premium on the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2771.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.30 per ounce, traders said.

