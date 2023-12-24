BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Vietnam coffee prices jump

Reuters Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Vietnam’s domestic coffee prices rose on Thursday, compared with last week, as supplies tightened after farmers refrained from selling the bean in hopes that prices would rise further, traders said.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans for 69,700-70,200 dong ($2.86-$2.89) per kg, up from last week’s 63,500-66,000 dong.

“Domestic prices reached a record high this week but trade is not robust as farmers are not selling. Beans are scarce,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.

According to the trader, prior to the harvest, some farmers made deals to sell new beans at 58,000 dong per kg. “Prices have risen significantly since, forcing some to delay deliveries of sealed contracts,” the trader said, adding farmers had finished picking beans and were drying them.

March robusta coffee gained $73 to $2,870 in a week, as of Wednesday’s close. Another trader said the higher price this week was in line with the increase in the London terminal due to the disruption of shipping via the Suez Canal.

Coffee Farmers Vietnam Vietnam coffee prices

