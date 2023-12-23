BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published December 23, 2023 Updated December 23, 2023 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended 21st December 2023, increased by 42.60 percent on a year-on-year basis, mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges (1,108.59 per cent), wheat flour (78.80 per cent), and sugar (50.33 per cent), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The SPI for the week ended on 21st December 2023 decreased by 0.51 per cent due to decline in the prices of potatoes (13.17 per cent), petrol super (4.97 per cent), diesel (4.68 per cent), tomatoes (3.45 per cent), sugar (1.16 per cent), wheat flour bag (0.33 per cent), chicken (0.13 per cent, rice basmati broken (0.11 per cent) and cooking oil 5 litre (0.07 per cent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 42.60 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (1108.59 per cent), cigarettes (93.22 per cent), chilies powder (81.74 per cent), wheat flour (78.80 per cent), garlic (72.48 per cent), rice basmati broken (62.52 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (59.45 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), tomatoes (56.89 per cent), gents sandal (53.37 per cent), sugar (50.33 per cent) and gur (49.86 per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of onions (23.92 per cent), mustard oil (4.24 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.59 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.62 per cent) and bananas (0.06 per cent).

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29 per cent) items increased, nine (17.65 per cent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 310 points against 311.58 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889–Rs29,517,Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.39 per cent, 0.40 per cent, 0.39 per cent, 0.44 per cent, and 0.59 per cent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period review include eggs (10.42 per cent), firewood whole 40kg (1.23 per cent), onions (1.19 per cent), moong (0.88 per cent), pulse gram (0.79 per cent), maash (0.73 per cent), garlic (0.40 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.40 per cent), masoor (0.30 per cent), LPG (0.26 per cent), bananas (0.19 per cent), cooked beef (0.17 per cent), shirting (0.15 per cent),Georgette (0.13 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.12 per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.10 per cent), mustard oil (0.08 per cent), and tea prepared (0.02 per cent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include potatoes (13.17 per cent), petrol super (4.97 per cent),hi-speed diesel (4.68 per cent), tomatoes (3.45 per cent), sugar (1.16 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.33 per cent), chicken (0.13 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.11 per cent) and cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.07 per cent).

