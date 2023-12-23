BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 23, 2023
Pakistan

General elections will be held as per schedule: govt

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday said the government is committed to the hold free, fair, and transparent general elections on February 8 next year.

Talking to the media, he ruled out any possibility of delay in elections. He said the general elections would be held under the schedule, already given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The minister further said that Chief Election Commissioner Raja Sultan did enjoy the confidence of majority people and there was no question of his resignation.

To a question, Solangi said he could not comment on internal issues of political parties as the caretaker government wanted to maintain cordial relations with all political forces.

On a question about termination of service of some employees, he said that media channels initially gave feasibility reports to PEMRA which was also required at the time of issuance of licence. He said that under PEMRA Amendment Act 2023, the journalist job was protected.

Talking about the protest of the people of Balochistan, he said an unpleasant situation had arisen regarding the protesters from Balochistan and their demands were long-standing.

He said all women and children had been released besides most of the men, adding their protection was being fully ensured. He said consultations with governor Balochistan are under way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

