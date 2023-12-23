Senate meeting after seven years to explore journey of LUMHS: VC

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the long awaited Senate meeting after a period of seven years is going to explore the journey of this University for a period from 2016 till this year as the last meeting of this Senate was convened on 29th December 2016.

During this period LUMHS has made vibrant progress. A number of new academic programs were launched, Bilawal Medical College was also established during this period, college of Technology was started, and recently Thatta Campus has been added.

He further added that during this period 15 meetings of the Syndicate, 14 meetings of Academic Council, 17 meetings of Advance Studies and Research Board, 09 Meetings of Finance & Planning Committee were convened, whereas 14 meeting of Selection Board were conducted.

Prof. Ikram informed that University has launched Executive MBA Program and has established collaboration with Silicon Valley California USA, 29 Students of the first batch got a chance of training program in USA.

He added that the traditional curriculum was completely focused on basic sciences for the first two years, then the clinical training used to be commenced from third year, whereas internationally integrated Modular system became more popular and useful in teaching the students, therefore eventually we have to adopt it, and now our system combines basic sciences and clinical training hand in hand. Research course has become essential part of training which was lacking in the traditional part of curriculum. We have adopted the Integrated Modular System and successfully operating in both MBBS & BDS Programs.

He further informed that International Masters in Public Health Program has been launched in 2022, which is a joint venture of this University with Nanjing University China, the first batch of the admitted students have been sent to Nanjing University China for their training and research work. The programs of Master of Science in Public Health and Executive MBA have also been launched by this university, last year.

Furthermore International Collaboration for Research with Faculty members of Oxford University has been developed. Establishment of Sports Complex for female students, Hostel for the Postgraduate students and Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation at Bilawal College is another milestone achieved by this University.

Commencement of LUMHS International Medical & Technical College at Thatta in near future is a remarkable achievement of this University. The University intends to establish a Campus of LUMHS at Prem Nagar, Islamkot Tharprkar in future.

He informed that we plan to make the extension of Medical Research Centre as Institute of Cancer Research, the building is near completion. The members of the Senate unanimously approved the Annual Reports of the University up to the year 2023 whereas the University Expenditures & Budget Estimates were approved unanimously up to the year 2024.

