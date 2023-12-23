CM inaugurates Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed flyover

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed flyover, here on Defence Turn on Friday, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his resolve to ensure completion of development projects at fast pace.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the CM said that flyover consists of three lanes and is 742 meters long. He said that a diplomatic enclave continued to be built within the Central Business District (CBD).

The CM said that they will complete Walton Road till January 31.

The Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed flyover project was completed on the timeline set by the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, about 0.2 million vehicles will be facilitated in transportation daily after the completion of the project.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Corps Commander Lahore, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab and officers of concerned departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023