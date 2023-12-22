BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling ticks higher as dollar slips before inflation data

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 04:53pm

LONDON: The pound rose slightly on Friday as the dollar slipped while investors waited for data on the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation.

Sterling was up 0.36% at $1.2736 and was set for a weekly gain of 0.45%. The euro was down 0.26% against the pound at 86.55 pence.

The pound has risen for five of the last six weeks against the dollar as investors have ramped up bets that the Fed will cut interest rates sharply next year after consumer price index inflation slowed to 3.1% in November.

The November personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the Fed’s favoured measure of price pressures, is due at 1330 GMT on Friday.

Data on Friday showed the UK economy shrank 0.1% in the third quarter of the year.

Yet FX investors may have been paying more attention to separate figures that showed British retail sales jumped 1.3% in November, more than expected.

“Today’s release provided some festive cheer for retailers,” said Alex Kerr, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

“But with higher interest rates still percolating throughout the economy, we doubt that there will be a continued rise in sales volumes early next year.”

In their 2024 outlooks, many strategists tipped the pound for a solid year on the basis the Bank of England would not be able to cut interest rates as much as the Fed or European Central Bank, making British bond yields more attractive.

That idea was called into question earlier this week when data showed that UK inflation slowed to 3.9% in November, more than expected, from 4.6% in October.

Investors think the BoE is likely to cut rates by 140 basis points next year, according to pricing in derivatives markets, up from about 120 bps at the start of the week.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was last down 0.22% on Friday at 101.55.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling ticks higher as dollar slips before inflation data

KSE-100 down over 1,100 points as political temperature rises

Inter-bank: rupee records ninth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil prices gain around 1% as Red Sea tension persists

China earthquake death toll rises to 148

India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion

Read more stories