BAFL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.54%)
BIPL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.91%)
BOP 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.47%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.25%)
FABL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.1%)
FFL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.34%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.75%)
HUBC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.03%)
OGDC 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.96%)
PAEL 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.47%)
PIOC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.68%)
PPL 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-4.79%)
PRL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.23%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.18%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
TPLP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
TRG 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.84%)
UNITY 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty, Sensex snap longest weekly winning run in six years

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s stock benchmarks advanced on Friday, paring weekly losses while ending their longest weekly winning streak in six years on profit booking at record high levels earlier in the week.

Both the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex lost about 0.5% each this week, dragged by the fall in recent outperformers like financials and auto stocks.

The blue-chip indexes had gained 12.65% and 12.07% over the last seven weeks, aided by strong domestic macroeconomic data, a return of

foreign inflows due to improving U.S. rate outlook and moderation in oil prices.

“The rally in Indian markets will continue as the outlook remains positive, but the pace may moderate a bit,” said Ajit Banerjee, chief investment officer at Shriram Life Insurance.

On the day, the blue-chip NSE Nifty climbed 0.44% to 21,349.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.34% to 71,106.96.

Energy stocks aid rebound in Indian shares after lacklustre start

Information technology companies, reliant on U.S. revenue, gained 2.27% as gross domestic product (GDP) for the September quarter was revised down.

The data indicated a cooling of the U.S. economy, heightening bets of a rate cut in the first half of 2024.

Metals advanced 1.71% after a dip in the U.S. dollar following the GDP data.

A decline in the U.S. dollar is a beneficial for metals as it makes them less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps gained 1.08% and 0.73%, on the day, trimming weekly losses.

“It will be difficult for the 2023 rally in small- and mid-caps to spill over to 2024, as they are expensive compared to large-caps,” said Mihir Vora, chief investment officer at Trust Mutual Fund.

Life Insurance Corporation of India climbed 3.70% following a government exemption to achieve 25% minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the listing date.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nifty, Sensex snap longest weekly winning run in six years

KSE-100 down over 1,100 points as political temperature rises

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil extends weekly gains, up 1% as Red Sea tension persists

India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion

Textile group: Jul-Nov exports decline 6.5pc to $6.88bn YoY

Read more stories