BAFL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.82%)
BIPL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.59%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.14%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
DGKC 73.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.81%)
FABL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.78%)
FFL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.8%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.06%)
HBL 118.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.34%)
HUBC 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-6.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
OGDC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.47%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.29%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.71%)
PIOC 111.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PPL 119.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-3.2%)
PRL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SNGP 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.84%)
SSGC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
TRG 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.75%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,378 Decreased By -82.5 (-1.28%)
BR30 23,101 Decreased By -439.3 (-1.87%)
KSE100 62,175 Decreased By -518.6 (-0.83%)
KSE30 20,721 Decreased By -218.5 (-1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan approves record $56bn defence budget

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2023 02:47pm

TOKYO: Japan approved Friday a record defence budget worth $56 billion for the next fiscal year, as tensions rise with China and North Korea.

The 7.95 trillion yen ($56 billion) draft budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year was approved by the cabinet, in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s pledge to raise defence spending over the next few years.

Japan has a pacifist post-war constitution, which limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

But it updated key security and defence policies last year, explicitly outlining the challenge posed by China and setting a goal of doubling defence spending to the NATO standard of two percent of GDP by 2027.

The defence budget announced Friday includes 370 billion yen to build two new warships rigged with the US-developed Aegis missile defence system.

Japan also plans to spend 734 billion yen to shore up the nation’s “stand-off” defence capacity such as purchases of missiles.

And about 75 billion yen will be used for joint development of interceptors to shoot down hypersonic missiles.

Japan’s Kishida willing to meet North Korea’s Kim

The budget also includes costs Japan agreed to pay to the United States over the relocation of the US forces in Japan.

The defence budget is part of the 112.07 trillion yen ($787 billion) Japan plans to spend for the next fiscal year, down from a record 114.4 trillion yen in the previous year.

Japan wants to dramatically expand the country’s defence capacity as it has been alarmed by China’s expanding military ambitions. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also stoked fears that China may move to take over Taiwan, a self-governed democracy claimed by Beijing.

North Korea’s missile launches and the possibility of future nuclear tests have also pushed Japan to boost its defence spending.

Earlier this year, Kishida said Japan would purchase 400 Tomahawk missiles from the United States.

Japan Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida JAPAN STOCK Japan defence budget

Comments

1000 characters

Japan approves record $56bn defence budget

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Oil extends weekly gains, up 1% as Red Sea tension persists

India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion

Textile group: Jul-Nov exports decline 6.5pc to $6.88bn YoY

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Read more stories