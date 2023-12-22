BAFL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.84%)
European shares fall as technology, sportswear makers slide

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 01:43pm

European shares fell on Friday, dragged by technology and sportswear makers, as investors assessed the potential disruption from Red Sea attacks on global trade and awaited key US inflation data to back bets of lower rates next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0817 GMT, set to mark its weakest weekly performance in six.

Netherlands-based Prosus slid 14.5%, pulling the technology sector down 1.2%. Personal and household goods sector lost 0.6%, as Adidas and Puma fell 6.1% and 4.4%, respectively, after US peer Nike cut its annual sales forecast.

European shares ease after two days of gains

JD Sports shed4.9%, while the broader retail sector lost 0.9%.

The main focus before Christmas is the US core personal consumption price index reading - the Fed’s preferred inflation metric- later in the day.

Two new shipping companies, including Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, said they would avoid the Red Sea after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on vessels disrupted global trade, leading to the establishment of a naval task force.

Hapag-Lloyd shares were up 1%.

European shares

