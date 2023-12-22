Three Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK gunfight

NEW DELHI: Three soldiers were killed in Illegally India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during a gun battle in the disputed Himalayan territory, the army said Thursday.

Two army vehicles were conducting an operation in Rajouri district south of occupied Srinagar, the region’s biggest city, when they were fired upon by mujahideen forces, a defence spokesperson told AFP.

“Troops sustained 3 fatal and 3 non-fatal casualties,” the spokesperson added.

Army operations were continuing in the area and further details of the incident were “being ascertained”, they said.