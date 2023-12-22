BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
‘Pakistan can achieve higher GDP growth by adopting technology’

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan can achieve higher GDP growth and improve economic indicators, by adopting technology at government and private level.”

This was stated by Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director of SAP Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan, while talking to media representatives at SAP’s Islamabad Office on Thursday.

He emphasized the significance of embracing innovative technological solutions to drive sustainability both locally and on a global scale.

Through partnerships and initiatives, SAP supports a network that drives sustainable practices across industries. Saquib said, “At SAP we do not set sales targets anymore, rather we work towards goals that are defined around sustainability.

The business objective of SAP is to bring the carbon footprint to Zero. The solutions by SAP are being used by 62% of the countries for budget making, procurement, and taxation at the government level, and even at resident level in the form of billing, purchasing products, receiving pensions, etc.”

Reiterating the need to set a precedent, Saquib stated that our mission is clear, to innovate, adapt, and lead by example. SAP firmly believes that sustainability is not just an option but a fundamental responsibility.

In line with this ethos, we have embarked on a transformative path towards sustainability, driven by innovative strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and a dedication to having a positive impact on the environment and communities we serve.”

SAP contributes significantly to sustainable business transformation by leveraging technology, data-driven insights, and collaborative initiatives, enabling companies to integrate sustainability into their core business strategies.

By providing data-driven insights and analytics, SAP enables governments and companies to make informed decisions about their resource usage, supply chains, and overall business operations. This empowers them to identify areas for improvement and implement sustainable strategies.

SAP solutions help in tracking and managing energy consumption, waste, and emissions, facilitating the reduction of environmental footprints. This helps organizations in achieving their sustainability goals by improving resource efficiency.

Contributing to the discussion, Fahad Zahid, Director, Large Enterprise SAP Pakistan, highlighted the enthusiasm of local businesses and SMEs for the adoption of technology. He said, “Sustainability is not just about adopting eco-friendly practices; it is about ensuring the long-term viability of business operations by harmonizing economic prosperity, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

Embracing sustainability in Pakistan’s business landscape is not merely a choice but a strategic imperative for enduring success, fostering resilience, and contributing positively to society and the environment.”

SAP plays an important role in the economic growth of the country, Haroon Khan Account Director, Public Sector, said, “Public sector organizations aim to provide ease for the consumers and this aligns well with the basic philosophy of SAP.

The government sector has been receptive to change and it has been a positive experience to work with them, we look forward to exploring more opportunities leading to a digitally empowered Pakistan.”

