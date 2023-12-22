Bilawal announces names of central office-bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced the central office-bearers of the party.

According to a notification issued by the PPP, senior leader Taj Haider has been appointed party’s central secretary general. This position had been vacated by Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

PPP’s five additional secretaries generals included former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Badar, Sabir Baloch, Humayun Khan and Mehmood Hayat Tochi.

Jameel Soomro, political secretary to the PPP chairman, has formally issued notifications regarding the appointments.