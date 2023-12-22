BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
ATC adjourns hearing of terrorism case against Elahi

Fazal Sher Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, adjourned the hearing of a terrorism case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Pervaiz Elahi concerning vandalism and violence at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) till February 15.

Elahi was produced before ATC judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain amid tight security arrangements after the expiry of his remand. Elahi’s counsel Sardar Abdur Razaq and other lawyers appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the judge exchanged greetings and apologies for being late. PTI founder Imran Khan appreciates you a lot, Elahi told the judge. “I try to work on merit and not infringe upon the rights of anybody,” the judge said.

Elahi said “he fell down and had to conduct two medical tests and one of the tests will be carried out at Shifa International Hospital.” He requested the court to allow him to conduct those two tests. The judge told Elahi that he had an application he would look into it.

During the hearing, the court allowed Elahi to meet with his legal team and family members in another room.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 15.

Talking to the media, Elahi said if free and fair elections were not held the country would face a historical crisis. To a question about a level-playing field in the elections, he said what about the levels when there was no field. To another query, he said he backs Barrister Gohar Khan as PTI’s chairman.

To a query about contesting elections, he said he would contest elections from three national and provincial constituencies.

Elahi also met with APML chief Sheikh Rashid in the courtroom. Expressing optimism to bring around the founding party chairman Imran Khan, he said that he would try his best to award NA 56 and 57 tickets to Sheikh Rashid.

