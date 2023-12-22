Kakar takes major step towards skill development goal

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed that training programmes shall also be started for master trainers regarding skill development so that they can increase their capacity and give quality training to others.

While presiding over a review meeting regarding the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme on Thursday, he said the young generation was the future of the nation. He added that the welfare of the youth was the first priority of the government.

He directed that the disbursement of loans under the Youth Program should be done with utmost responsibility and caution. He further directed that special importance and attention should be given in PM Youth Schemes for the youth of the newly-merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The caretaker prime minister said that with regard to skill development schemes, there was a need to set up a strategy that could achieve the desired results.

The caretaker prime minister directed that training programs should also be started for master trainers regarding skill development so that they could increase their capacity and give quality training to others.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and was informed that 550,000 people have been trained under the PM Skill Development Programme since 2013. In the next phase, the meeting was informed that 56,000 people will be trained, mostly in high-tech skills.

Additionally, 500,000 laptops have been distributed to the youth from 2013 to June 2023 under the PM Laptop Scheme, 0.1 million laptops will be provided to the youth in the year 2023.

The meeting was further informed that under the PM Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, easy loans of Rs100.7 billion have been provided to the youth from 2013-2023 and 83,323 youths were given opportunities in badminton, football, squash, volleyball, and other sports under PM Talent Hunt and Sports League.

The meeting was informed that schemes worth Rs80 billion have been earmarked in the PM Youth Development Package 2023-24 and these schemes include Education Endowment Fund, Women Empowerment, Business and Agriculture Loan, Tube Well Solarisation, Laptops Scheme, Sports Endowment Fund, Green Revolution, Digital Hub One Window.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs Syed Wasi Shah and relevant government officials.

