Country can take a leap forward with the help of AI, says expert

LAHORE: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has provided Pakistan with an opportunity to leapfrog other countries if the government takes it seriously; it has to take AI as a matter of national security at the level of nuclear weapons.

Osman Rashid, a Pakistani American businessman, expressed these views while talking to the Business Recorder on Thursday. He has been in the business of technology for the past 23 years in Silicon Valley, California after graduating in electrical engineering from an American university. He is also the founder of SOAR STEM Schools in Lahore and Khoj Resort in Shigar.

His AI-powered software consultancy in Islamabad is already working on how to embrace the AI tools that could halve the workload and develop a model for others to follow.

He noted that Pakistan missed many opportunities thrown by the recent developments in technology; “we failed to capitalize on the opportunities thrown by the computer and internet age, and if we do not grab the AI opportunity, Pakistan will be left far behind from the countries that excel in this technology.”

He believed that to keep up with the demands of the industry, we need take a big leap forward in technology; AI would fundamentally disrupt every industry, every company, and every consumer in Pakistan.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s AI policy looks good but lacks proper policy execution. Hence, he suggested the government let the information technology (IT) experts handle the matter and not the bureaucrats; a task force comprising IT and AI experts should be formed with tasks to handle the AI policy and given the responsibility of executing it. “We need to embrace the new technology and not be frightened,” he added.

Elaborating on AI, he said its potential is huge, from assisting doctors in treating their patients to providing student access to a teacher on a mobile where he or she could learn a wide range of subjects. “The AI will touch everything from education, hospitality, medical, defence, logistics to e-commerce. Again, we should not shy away from this technology; with time it will be incorporated in every sector and become a part of our lives,” he added.

For the past five years, he has been focusing on Pakistan to promote a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) based school system, and he has thus opened SOAR STEM Schools in Lahore.

STEM is an approach to learning and development that integrates the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Through STEM, students develop key skills including problem-solving, creativity and critical analysis.

Rashid explained, “The idea behind this initiative is to equip the kindergarten children of today to meet the requirements of the future. When these children enter the job market after 20 years, the world will be completely different; no amount of rote learning will help them meet the job requirements of that time.”

“However, the STEM education system teaches how to learn, think, communicate and solve a problem; it builds curiosity in a child. After 20 years of teaching through this system, a child with the ability to analyze a problem and subsequently come up with a solution will have an advantage over a child whose education is based on rote learning.”

He indicated that the SOAR STEM School system is based on a conceptually based learning system over rote learning; hence, our schools are working with children to change their approach to learning. “By the time they leave our schools, our students will be able to think independently,” he added.

He noted that the middle-class role was vital in helping Pakistan to its right place in the world; thus, keeping this in mind, they are bringing a modern education system, which is only available to the upper class at present, to the children of the middle class at affordable fees.

“Our motto is developing a sustainable profit-making school system that is accessible to the children of the middle class. Sadly, the present private schooling system paradigm is only based on profiteering versus profit-making. We have shown the others how to develop a profit-making school system and be sustainable.”

He is also working in the field of tourism to promote this vital foreign exchange earning sector, as well as, improve Pakistan’s image. Hence, he founded Khoj Resorts in Shigar, which offers luxury facilities to tourists. After its success, he plans to open another resort in six to nine months. “We want to change the impression of Pakistan among international travellers and convey a message to them that they can come to Pakistan to have a great stay amongst the amazing beauty. Tourism can serve as a quick fixer to our problems,” he added.

