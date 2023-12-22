BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-22

‘Emergency Treatment Coverage Programme Bill’ passed

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations has unanimously passed the Pakistan Emergency Treatment Coverage Programme Bill, 2023, with certain amendments.

The committee’s meeting which was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand considered the bill, moved by Senator Sania Nishtar which aims at providing free emergency healthcare in hospitals, ensuring immediate medical assistance for the protection of public health and safety.

Moreover, the committee received a comprehensive briefing on the Sehat Sahulat Programme. It was disclosed that the programme is under the administrative control of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination in the federal government.

The federal government extends financial support for programme implementation to areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Tharparkar district of Sindh, covering a population of 241 million in these areas.

The Health Ministry officials said the programme had a stringent monitoring system, utilising the Centralized Management Information System (CMIS) monitored by NADRA as a third party, ensuring effective oversight.

Furthermore, the government has removed the fraudulent hospitals from the Sehat Sahulat Program. For feedback, comments, and complaints, a toll-free number (0800-09009) and an SMS service (8500) for beneficiary status checks were available, the Health Ministry officials said.

The committee delved into the details of the College of Nursing functioning at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, discussing the total number of enrolled students, challenges faced by the college, and the status of enhancing 50 seats in the Generic BS Nursing Programme from 2023 to 2027.

The officials of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) informed the committee that the induction process for 50 students in the BS Generic four years programme at the School of Nursing, PIMS, is currently under way.

The chairman emphasized the urgency of prompt and undisputed enhancement in nursing, highlighting the crucial role of nurses in the health sector.

Furthermore, the committee decided to address the delay in the recruitment process for various vacancies in PIMS hospital due to procedural issues by the FPSC. This matter is slated for an in-depth discussion in the upcoming meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE Emergency Treatment Coverage Programme

Comments

1000 characters

‘Emergency Treatment Coverage Programme Bill’ passed

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories