‘Emergency Treatment Coverage Programme Bill’ passed

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations has unanimously passed the Pakistan Emergency Treatment Coverage Programme Bill, 2023, with certain amendments.

The committee’s meeting which was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand considered the bill, moved by Senator Sania Nishtar which aims at providing free emergency healthcare in hospitals, ensuring immediate medical assistance for the protection of public health and safety.

Moreover, the committee received a comprehensive briefing on the Sehat Sahulat Programme. It was disclosed that the programme is under the administrative control of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination in the federal government.

The federal government extends financial support for programme implementation to areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Tharparkar district of Sindh, covering a population of 241 million in these areas.

The Health Ministry officials said the programme had a stringent monitoring system, utilising the Centralized Management Information System (CMIS) monitored by NADRA as a third party, ensuring effective oversight.

Furthermore, the government has removed the fraudulent hospitals from the Sehat Sahulat Program. For feedback, comments, and complaints, a toll-free number (0800-09009) and an SMS service (8500) for beneficiary status checks were available, the Health Ministry officials said.

The committee delved into the details of the College of Nursing functioning at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, discussing the total number of enrolled students, challenges faced by the college, and the status of enhancing 50 seats in the Generic BS Nursing Programme from 2023 to 2027.

The officials of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) informed the committee that the induction process for 50 students in the BS Generic four years programme at the School of Nursing, PIMS, is currently under way.

The chairman emphasized the urgency of prompt and undisputed enhancement in nursing, highlighting the crucial role of nurses in the health sector.

Furthermore, the committee decided to address the delay in the recruitment process for various vacancies in PIMS hospital due to procedural issues by the FPSC. This matter is slated for an in-depth discussion in the upcoming meeting.

