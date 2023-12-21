European equities decline at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened lower on Thursday, with London hitting reverse one day after jumping on news of a sharp slowdown in UK inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index sagged 0.3 percent to 7,694.34 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.4 percent to 7,555.88 points and Frankfurt’s DAX also shed 0.4 percent to stand at 16,669.70.

Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

Asian markets traded mixed as investors took their foot off the gas after an extended rally that had been fuelled by expectations the US Federal Reserve will slash interest rates next year.