BAFL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2%)
BIPL 20.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
DFML 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
DGKC 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
FABL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.95%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.24%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 116.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2%)
HUBC 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
OGDC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
PIOC 111.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PPL 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.38%)
PRL 30.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
SSGC 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 6,363 Decreased By -47.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 23,144 Decreased By -133.3 (-0.57%)
KSE100 61,905 Decreased By -543.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 20,669 Decreased By -225.1 (-1.08%)
European equities decline at open

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2023 01:47pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened lower on Thursday, with London hitting reverse one day after jumping on news of a sharp slowdown in UK inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index sagged 0.3 percent to 7,694.34 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.4 percent to 7,555.88 points and Frankfurt’s DAX also shed 0.4 percent to stand at 16,669.70.

Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

Asian markets traded mixed as investors took their foot off the gas after an extended rally that had been fuelled by expectations the US Federal Reserve will slash interest rates next year.

