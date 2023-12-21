BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.8%)
BIPL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
BOP 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.54%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.71%)
DFML 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
DGKC 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
FABL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
GGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.41%)
HBL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.85%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.15%)
OGDC 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.87%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.22%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PIOC 111.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 121.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.58%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.13%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.81%)
SSGC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.61%)
TELE 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.02%)
TRG 86.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.62%)
UNITY 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,417 Increased By 6.6 (0.1%)
BR30 23,396 Increased By 118.3 (0.51%)
KSE100 62,386 Decreased By -62.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 20,828 Decreased By -65.9 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe scores birthday brace as PSG end year on top of Ligue 1

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2023 11:07am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe marked his 25th birthday with a brace as Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Wednesday to reach the halfway stage of the season five points clear at the top of the table.

PSG, who had been held 1-1 at Lille at the weekend, laboured in the first half before Vitinha opened the scoring early in the second half by turning in a cross from Lee Kang-in.

Mbappe then took centre stage by making it 2-0 with a superb strike in off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the area.

Matthieu Udol pulled one back for the struggling visitors but Mbappe pounced on a short backpass to round the goalkeeper and make it 3-1 towards the end for his 18th league goal of the campaign.

His birthday was made even more memorable when his 16-year-old brother Ethan came on for his senior debut in stoppage time.

PSG end the year with a comfortable five-point cushion over nearest challengers Nice, who defeated Lens 2-0 on Wednesday thanks to two late goals from Nigerian striker Terem Moffi.

Monaco are seven points behind the leaders in third place after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Toulouse, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring both of their goals.

The principality side held on to take all three points despite having Aleksandr Golovin sent off early in the second half.

Malian international Kamory Doumbia produced the individual performance of the evening by scoring four goals, all in the first half, as Brest beat Brittany rivals Lorient 4-0.

That result lifted Brest up into fourth, a Champions League qualifying berth, above a Lille side who were beaten 2-1 away at Patrick Vieira’s Strasbourg.

Fireworks

Marseille are sixth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at Montpellier, with Jordan Veretout scoring their goal in a game that was held up for five minutes in the second half after fireworks were set off at one end of the stadium.

Montpellier had a point deducted following an incident in their home match against Clermont earlier this season, when the away side’s goalkeeper was hit by a firecracker thrown from the same stand.

Record-breaking Mbappe determined to carry PSG past Bayern

“These guys are idiots, it’s incredible,” complained Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian on Wednesday.

“I don’t understand it. You are supposed to come to the stadium to support your team, not to set off fireworks.”

Japanese international Keito Nakamura got the only goal as Will Still’s Reims defeated Le Havre 1-0, while Rennes struck twice late on to claim a 3-1 victory at bottom club Clermont.

Meanwhile, Lyon climbed out of the bottom three as they beat Nantes 1-0 thanks to an Alexandre Lacazette goal.

It was a third consecutive victory for a team who had previously won just once all season, and the result lifted them two points above Toulouse, who now occupy the relegation play-off position.

Kylian Mbappe

Comments

1000 characters

Mbappe scores birthday brace as PSG end year on top of Ligue 1

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Social media platform X back after global outage

KSE-100 recovers after over 1% decline

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Read more stories