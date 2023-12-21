Hong Kong stocks drop at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were down Thursday morning after big losses on Wall Street driven by profit-taking after an extended rally fuelled by bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.96 percent, or 158.67 points, to 16,455.14.

Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.35 percent, or 10.09 points, to 2,892.02, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.40 percent, or 7.07 points, to 1,778.27.