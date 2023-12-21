BAFL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.08%)
BIPL 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (7.32%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
DGKC 74.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
FABL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.99%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
FFL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
GGL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.21%)
HBL 118.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.47%)
HUBC 118.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
MLCF 38.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.36%)
OGDC 115.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
PAEL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.01%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
PIOC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.99%)
PRL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.62%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 74.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.27%)
SSGC 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.12%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.02%)
TRG 86.97 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,428 Increased By 18 (0.28%)
BR30 23,445 Increased By 167.3 (0.72%)
KSE100 62,440 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 20,849 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2023 11:04am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were down Thursday morning after big losses on Wall Street driven by profit-taking after an extended rally fuelled by bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.96 percent, or 158.67 points, to 16,455.14.

Hong Kong stocks open on positive note

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.35 percent, or 10.09 points, to 2,892.02, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.40 percent, or 7.07 points, to 1,778.27.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Social media platform X down for users globally: Downdetector

Selling pressure persists: KSE-100 down nearly 1%

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Read more stories