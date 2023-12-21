Man held over charge of firing

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested 28 years old young man for firing at the airport road at the moment Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir convoy passed from there.

Soon after the incident, Airport police station arrested Shayan Zulfiqar along with his younger brother Abdullah and also recovered a pistol from his position. After the incident it was reported in electronic and social media that an armed assailant opened fire on the judge's car near PAF Chowk.

However, police rebutted the reports and said that the firing was not targeted at Judge Muhammad Bashir, but the suspect was going along with his family members in a car and he opened fire in the air after exchange of harsh words with family members. The accused was intoxicated at the time of incident, the police said.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

After the incident, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali along with other senior and junior police officers also visited and grilled the accused involved in firing incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023