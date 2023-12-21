BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-21

Man held over charge of firing

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested 28 years old young man for firing at the airport road at the moment Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir convoy passed from there.

Soon after the incident, Airport police station arrested Shayan Zulfiqar along with his younger brother Abdullah and also recovered a pistol from his position. After the incident it was reported in electronic and social media that an armed assailant opened fire on the judge's car near PAF Chowk.

However, police rebutted the reports and said that the firing was not targeted at Judge Muhammad Bashir, but the suspect was going along with his family members in a car and he opened fire in the air after exchange of harsh words with family members. The accused was intoxicated at the time of incident, the police said.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

After the incident, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali along with other senior and junior police officers also visited and grilled the accused involved in firing incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

police Man arrested

Comments

1000 characters

Man held over charge of firing

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories