Toshakhana case against Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani: AC directs NAB to submit report in four days

Fazal Sher Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing Toshakhana case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and others on Wednesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a report before it regarding the investigation conducted from Sharif.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, asked the NAB to submit its report concerning the probe on Sharif regarding the case till the next hearing to be held on January 4.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana -an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

During the hearing, Zardari and Gilani's counsels filed separate applications seeking exemptions from personal appearance for their clients. The court approved the applications of both the accused. Sharif’s counsel Qazi Misbah as well as Zardari and Gilani's counsels appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Misbah informed the court that his client had joined the investigation and NAB was supposed to submit its report in the light of the investigation conducted on his client.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif told the court that time was required for the submission of the investigation report.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case and the concerned director has been transferred, he further told the court.

The court granted four days for submission of the report. However, the NAB prosecutor told the court those four days might not be sufficient, to which the court insisted on the specified deadline.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

