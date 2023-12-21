BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
PFA lodges FIR against owner of a ‘Nimko’ unit

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a Nimko production unit over violations of food regulations during a raid on Lakhodair Road in Shalimar Town.

The raiding team also discarded 8,000kg of substandard nimko and 2,000 litres of substandard oil.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim said substandard nimko was being prepared with inferior-quality oil, loose colours and hazardous chemicals. He said the authority also witnessed the usage of rusty mixing machines, the presence of insects, dirty floors, cobwebs on walls and poor cleanliness arrangements in the production area. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates on the spot, he added.

Asim said police have registered a case against the factory owner on the complaint of PFA. The use of poor-quality ingredients in the preparation of nimko causes health problems for consumers, especially for children.

He said all edibles supplied in the market are being inspected on a daily basis. The PFA is taking strict action without any discrimination against the enemies of children’s health. The PFA’s slogan of providing healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of authority.

