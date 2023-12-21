Nawaz says quite optimistic about party’s electoral prospects

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has said that the country’s economic indicators were promising when they were in government; “in 2017, Pakistan’s economy held a prominent position in the Middle East and we saw controlled inflation, a robust job market and a population that had risen above the poverty line.”

He expressed these views while addressing the PML-N’s Parliamentary Board meeting held on Wednesday; he was flanked by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other senior party leaders.

He recalled the time when the country saw unprecedented progress, attributing achievements (such as improved infrastructure, elimination of poverty and introduction of new power resources and motorways) to the PML-N’s governance. He averred that Pakistan was prospering during the tenure of PML-N, but an ‘accident’ (referring to his disqualification) detracted the country from the path of development.

Expressing optimism for the future, he asserted that despite the challenges, the party remained committed to serving the people.

While touching on the past legal challenges, he noted the dismissal of various cases and convictions against him, his family and the party and he questioned the motives behind certain decisions and emphasised the resilience of the PML-N in the face of adversity.

Talking about the party tickets, he said that candidates for the PML-N tickets were under consideration for the last three weeks and it might require additional time to finalise the process.

Touching upon the role of women in national development, the president underscored the importance of their participation in various sectors, including health, employment, and education programmes.

He advocated for ending societal perceptions that hinder women’s progress, asserting that empowering women would contribute significantly to problem-solving within the country.

He stressed women’s participation in the political process ahead of the general elections in 2024. On this occasion, the PML-N President reiterated the party’s commitment to its constituents and emphasised the need for a fair and just political landscape, as preparations for the upcoming elections continue.

