Dec 21, 2023
Tokyo stocks close higher

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday helped by a relatively cheaper yen against the dollar after the Bank of Japan indicated it plans to keep its super-loose monetary policy in place.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.37 percent, or 456.55 points, to 33,675.94, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.67 percent, or 15.57 points, at 2,349.38.

The dollar fetched 143.64 yen in Asian trade, down from 143.89 yen in New York but still up from 142.36 yen in pre-BoJ decision Asian hours on Tuesday.

“The trend of the yen’s depreciation, in addition to rallies in three US major indices, helped the Nikkei index rise sharply,” Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The yen declined against the dollar after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said late Tuesday he plans to maintain monetary easing without addressing any plans to exit from the policy.

In Tokyo, Panasonic rallied 1.50 percent to 1,390.5 yen.

Bank of Japan Yen Tokyo stocks Nikkei index Kazuo Ueda

