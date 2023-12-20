BAFL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.41%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.19%)
DGKC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-3.78%)
FABL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.82%)
FCCL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.07%)
MLCF 38.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
OGDC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.71%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.59%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PIOC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.29%)
PPL 121.20 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.49%)
PRL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 74.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
SSGC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7.05%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 86.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.39%)
UNITY 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.65%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar lowers oil price assumption for 2024 budget to $60/bbl

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 04:48pm

DUBAI: Qatar approved its 2024 fiscal year budget on Wednesday with revenue estimated to decrease 11.4% next year on lower oil prices, state news agency QNA reported.

Total annual revenue is estimated at 202 billion riyals ($55.49 billion) and spending at 200.9 billion riyals, with a deficit of 6.2 billion riyals, which will be covered from the surpluses made in 2023, QNA quoted finance minister Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari as saying.

Qatar is taking a more conservative approach, with an oil price assumption of $60 per barrel in 2024, instead of $65 per barrel in 2023, “by taking into account the estimates of international institutions”, the minister said.

Qatar Energy raises Nov al-Shaheen oil term price to highest this year

Qatar’s revenue from oil and gas is estimated to decrease 14.5% in 2024 to 159 billion riyals, while non-oil revenue is expected to increase about 2.4% to 43 billion riyals, the statement said.

The Gulf Arab state, which hosted the soccer World Cup in 2022, is one of the world’s largest exporters of natural gas and last year benefited from huge windfalls from soaring global oil and gas prices.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) earlier this month lowered its 2024 price forecast for Brent crude by $10 a barrel. Brent would average $83 per barrel, the EIA forecast in a monthly report, versus an estimate published last month of $93 per barrel.

Goldman Sachs earlier this week trimmed its price expectation for Brent crude in 2024 by $10 per barrel to between $70 and $90, saying strong production from the United States would moderate any upside in oil prices.

Qatar Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar lowers oil price assumption for 2024 budget to $60/bbl

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index falls 0.61% after volatile session

Inter-bank: rupee records seventh straight gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

At least 66% of jobs lost in Gaza, more losses possible, ILO says

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

Oil perks up as Red Sea tensions spark investor jitters

Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Colorado court blocks Trump from presidential primary ballot

Read more stories