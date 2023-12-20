Panasonic says Oklahoma no longer candidate for new battery plant

TOKYO: Panasonic Energy, a unit of Panasonic Holdings, on Wednesday said Oklahoma was no longer a candidate for a new electric vehicle battery plant in the United States.

The decision by the battery supplier to EV maker Tesla came after the company in April said it was considering building a plant in Oklahoma, its third in the US “After careful deliberations, we have made the decision not to move forward with developing the site,” Panasonic Energy said in a statement.

“This decision will not impact our operations in Nevada or Kansas,” according to the statement.

The company also said it has made “a long-term commitment to investing in and advancing the EV industry in the US” to deliver the highest-quality batteries.