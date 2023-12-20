Thailand Nov car production drops 14% y/y, pickup trunk output down

BANGKOK: Car production in Thailand declined 14.1% in November from a year earlier to 163,337 units, on weaker production of pickup trucks and last year’s high base, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with October’s 7% year-on-year fall. Domestic car sales in November fell 9.76% year-on-year after October’s 8.75% drop from a year earlier.

That was largely down to banks tightening loans for pickup trucks, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the Federation of Thai Industries’ automotive industry division.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world’s top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.