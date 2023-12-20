BAFL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
BIPL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.61%)
BOP 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.74%)
DGKC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
FABL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.64%)
FCCL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.45%)
FFL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.81%)
GGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.36%)
HBL 119.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
HUBC 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
PIOC 112.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
PPL 119.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.4%)
PRL 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.42%)
SSGC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.85%)
TPLP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.39%)
TRG 84.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.29%)
UNITY 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,448 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,338 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 62,796 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 20,990 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.06%)
UK foreign minister Cameron to visit Jordan, Egypt this week

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 10:21am
Photo: AFP
British foreign minister David Cameron will travel to Jordan and Egypt this week to push for a sustainable ceasefire and further humanitarian pauses in Gaza, the foreign office said on Wednesday.

Cameron, on his second visit to the region, will travel with Britain’s Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad and “progress efforts to secure the release of all hostages, step up aid to Gaza and end Hamas rocket attacks and threats against Israel.”

In Jordan, Cameron will meet his counterpart Ayman Safadi and in Egypt, he will travel to Al Arish, near the Egypt-Gaza border, to see the impact of UK aid being sent to Gaza.

France, UK to support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’: Cameron

On Sunday, Britain, the European Union and more than a dozen partner countries including Australia and Canada, called on Israel to take immediate and concrete steps to tackle settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Last week, Cameron announced that those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians would be banned from entering Britain, following a similar plan by the EU.

European Union Egypt Gaza Strip occupied West Bank David Cameron Gaza’s Health Ministry Middle East Tariq Ahmad

