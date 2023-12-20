BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
Solar power uplift: ‘White paper’ launched on AFCI for PV systems

Tahir Amin Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Centre for Advanced Research in Engineering and Development (CERAD), and Huawei jointly launched a white paper on Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) for photovoltaic (PV) systems in Pakistan, marking a significant stride in realm of solar power technology.

The launch, a result of collaborative efforts with PPIB and CERAD, is poised to redefine the landscape of PV power plant development in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Pakistan, Ethan Sun, emphasised on the importance of the AFCI in advancing technological frontiers, providing a comprehensive reference for enterprises involved in PV power plant development.

He said the objective is to establish a foundation for technological development and promotions. He said this technical white paper will serve as a guiding document for enterprises, enabling them to continuously enhance their products in response to evolving situations and application requirements.

Sun said this document serves as a comprehensive guide for industry stakeholders, elucidating the development background, technical principles, challenges, features, and the tangible results of AFCI technology verification and evaluation.

Managing Director of Private Power and Infrastructure Board Shah Jahan Mirza expressed optimism that the introduction of this cutting-edge technology would play a pivotal role in addressing Pakistan’s power challenges.

Mirza said that the technical white paper on Intelligent DC Arc Detection (AFCI) for PV Systems, jointly released by PPIB, CERAD, and Huawei, serves as a comprehensive guide for the industry. This white paper explores the development background, technical principles, challenges, verification results, and application prospects of AFCI technology. It is a valuable resource that empowers stakeholders to navigate the details of this advanced technology with confidence. He further went on to add that the incorporation of Huawei’s insights and capabilities has undoubtedly added value to our endeavour, further solidifying the reliability of the evaluation results.

The event was also attended by the Commercial Counsellor for the Embassy of Peoples Republic of China, Yang Guangyuan who along with the managing director PPIB and CEO Huawei initiated the launch sequence for the white paper document.

The white paper on AFCI will serve as a catalyst for further innovation and set new benchmarks for the integration of cutting-edge technologies in our chase of sustainable, safe and energy-efficient energy for Pakistan, the speakers added.

