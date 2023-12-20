BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
Dec 20, 2023

Anti-encroachment operation: LCCI urges CM to extend deadline

Published 20 Dec, 2023

LAHORE: While assuring its full support to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the cause of trade and industry, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged him on Tuesday to extend the deadline for the anti-encroachment operation and to demarcate encroached areas.

In a letter to the Chief Minister of Punjab, LCCI President Kashif Anwar has urged that businesses should be given an opportunity to voluntarily remove encroachments, rather than initiating the demolition of shops and encroached areas.

“The demarcation of encroached areas will enable businessmen to take corrective measures voluntarily, without suspending their business activities,” he emphasized.

The sentence seems mostly fine, but here’s a small adjustment for clarity and flow. A large number of businessmen called on LCCI President Kashif Anwar, seeking help against the encroachment operation and urging the government to extend the deadline.

Kashif Anwar stated that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry fully supports the government’s initiative to address encroachments and preserve the sanctity of public spaces. However, LCCI believes that furnishing these businesses with specific information about the associated encroachments, accompanied by a reasonable timeframe for necessary corrective actions would be highly beneficial.

