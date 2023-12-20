PCJCCI chief for upgrading country’s honey ‘industry’

LAHORE: Moazzam Ghurki, President of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), stated during a think tank session held at the PCJCCI Secretariat on Tuesday that certificated Pakistani honey could triple its value, thereby enhancing its export potential to other countries.

President Ghurki highlighted that while our honey currently fetches a price of merely USD 20 or USD 25 per kilogram, its value could rise to USD 100 per kilogram when it is packaged in other countries.

The situation could improve if we establish labs, certification systems, and implement management and supervision policies. He expressed the urgency of upgrading the Pakistani honey industry.

Ghurki also said that Pakistani honey is not only cheaper but also tastes better than honey from New Zealand. However, the certification of the latter has been acknowledged by four international companies.

Ghurki suggested that by establishing a modern, internationally recognized laboratory, Pakistan’s honey could become one of the best globally.

Another way to enhance Pakistan’s honey industry is by establishing large-scale honey processing plants. Despite Pakistan having a substantial honey market with numerous varieties, honey production still predominantly follows traditional methods. China has already embraced advanced filtration technology and packaging, so seeking help from them could be beneficial.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President of PCJCCI, mentioned that Chinese honey-producing companies are willing to offer honey production and processing technology to Pakistan. This technology encompasses honey raw material processing, including filtration, sterilization, and temperature control.

Yulong added that while bees collect honey that’s abundant in hives, it tends to contain high moisture levels. To address this, a honey dryer is used, where the honey is placed in the upper chamber and an empty container in the lower chamber.

China stands as the world’s largest producer and exporter of honey. With government support, Pakistan’s beekeeping industry has the potential to rapidly develop, making the raw materials of Pakistani propolis highly appealing to the Chinese market in the future.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President of PCJCCI, stated that, according to the National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan exported 6.351 million US dollars’ worth of natural honey from July to November 2020. The majority of this export, totaling 4.275 million tons, was destined for Saudi Arabia, constituting 67% of Pakistan’s total honey exports.

He further mentioned the unanimous efforts within the Pakistani industry to establish a large-scale honey laboratory with international certification for testing and certifying honey.

“Once our honey is certified, it can be exported to high-end markets, such as Europe,” stated Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of PCJCCI. He highlighted China’s refined certification system and laboratory infrastructure, suggesting that Pakistan establish joint ventures with Chinese companies to expedite the implementation of Pakistani honey laboratories. With our current honey production at 20,000 tons, it could potentially increase further if the export certification is approved.

