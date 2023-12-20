BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
Conference on sustainable food systems in Hindu Kush

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), in collaboration with the government of Nepal and the Green Resilient Agricultural Productive Ecosystems (GRAPE) project, recently hosted a landmark conference titled “enabling resilient and sustainable food systems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya”.

The three-day event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders from the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) countries and beyond. A four member delegation of experts attended the event. Two eminent speakers Yusuf Zafar and Aamer Hayat Bhandara talked during the conference.

As former chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Zafar emphasized the need for innovative approaches to tackle food security challenges in the HKH region. He highlighted the importance of climate-smart agriculture, sustainable practices, and the role of technology in enhancing food systems. Zafar underscored the significance of multi-stakeholder as well as government-level collaborations in achieving resilient and sustainable food systems. His talk resonated with policymakers, researchers, and practitioners alike.

Aamer Hayat Bhandara, a seasoned agriculturist and climate change expert, delved into the economic dimensions of food systems and the rural contributions. He discussed the impact of climate change on crops and livestock productivity, market dynamics, and livelihoods in the HKH.

His presentation emphasized the need for context-specific digital and smart solutions that address the unique challenges faced by mountain communities. Bhandara advocated for policies that promote inclusive growth and empower smallholder farmers through provision of low-cost high speed internet and community-based digital as well as smart solutions at the very grassroots level.

