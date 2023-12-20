LHC issues notice to FIA in Khadija Shah’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a petition filed by PTI activist Khadija Shah challenging an inquiry on money laundering charges and sought reply by December 22.

The court also restrained the FIA from causing any harassment to the petitioner’s family.

Earlier, counsel of Khadija Shah argued that the FIA had initiated the impugned inquiry against the petitioner into the money laundering case without any legal justification. He said the FIA’s inquiry into money laundering was based on malice. He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the inquiry.

Khadija Shah has been granted bail in all May 9 riots cases registered against her in Lahore. Quetta police, however, obtained her custody from a court in Lahore for investigation into a case relating to the May 9 riots.

