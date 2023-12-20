Stable Pakistan not acceptable to enemies

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the incidents of terrorism increased as soon as the economic situation of the country improved and friendly countries decided to invest heavily in various projects.

A stable Pakistan is not acceptable to enemies, so they have increased terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to fulfill their unholy designs, he said. He said that the martyrdom of 25 soldiers of the Pakistan Army in a single incident of terrorism is not an uncommon occurrence that has left the entire nation in mourning.

The government and the army are making efforts to crush the terrorists, which need to be accelerated as these terrorists are ruining the country, he added.

He said that the leadership of TTP is playing with the integrity of the

country by operating from neighbouring country and carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He underlined that condemning such incidents will not work, but a lot can be done in cooperation with the international community and friendly countries.

Afghanistan will not remain safe if Pakistan is destabilised; therefore, the leadership of both countries should come together to find a solution to the problem so that peace, stability, and development in the region can continue unhindered.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that international organisations are taking extraordinary interest in elections in Pakistan and are repeatedly expressing their opinion in this regard. Therefore, the elections should not be postponed under any circumstances. It is also essential to ensure transparency in elections so that it could result in political stability.

It won't be easy to run the economy without a reduction in political temperature. He said that the political climate must be conducive; otherwise, reforms, development, and essential economic recovery projects will face opposition.

