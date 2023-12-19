BAFL 49.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
BIPL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.02%)
BOP 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-11.46%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-15.52%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.78%)
FABL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.44%)
FCCL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-7.08%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-9.6%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 119.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-2.89%)
HUBC 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.06%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-8.39%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-10%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-5.32%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-5.32%)
OGDC 115.41 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-6.74%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.84%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12.14%)
PIOC 111.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-3.34%)
PPL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.86 (-5.62%)
PRL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.7%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-13.53%)
SNGP 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-5.84%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.61%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.29%)
TPLP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
TRG 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.48 (-7.13%)
UNITY 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-12.7%)
BR100 6,411 Decreased By -313.3 (-4.66%)
BR30 23,040 Decreased By -1451 (-5.92%)
KSE100 62,390 Decreased By -2815.1 (-4.32%)
KSE30 20,865 Decreased By -846 (-3.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sony’s India unit says it has not yet agreed to merger deadline extension with Zee

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 02:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sony Group Corp’s Indian unit said on Tuesday that it has not yet agreed to prolong a merger deadline with India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises, days after the latter sought an extension.

Shares of Zee Entertainment were down 4.2%.

The merger to create a $10 billion media and entertainment powerhouse, which was announced in 2021, had a Dec. 21 deadline to close.

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

“The notice (from Zee) triggers an existing contractual provision in the deal that allows for both parties to discuss the possibility of extending the deadline,” Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said in a statement.

“SPNI is required to start those conversations but has not yet agreed to a deadline extension,” it said, adding that it would hear Zee’s proposals and how it plans to complete the remaining critical closing conditions.

A Disney-Reliance India entertainment merger may be beset with antitrust headaches

India Zee Entertainment Enterprises Sony Group Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Sony’s India unit says it has not yet agreed to merger deadline extension with Zee

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil little changed, investors eye Red Sea attacks

Long-term contracts: China would talk to elected govt, only

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Read more stories