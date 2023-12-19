BAFL 50.47 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.37%)
BIPL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
BOP 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
CNERGY 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
DGKC 80.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FABL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
FCCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
GGL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
HBL 123.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 119.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
KEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
OGDC 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PAEL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PIOC 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
PPL 123.60 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
PRL 33.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.61%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.51%)
SSGC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TELE 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPLP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1%)
UNITY 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
BR100 6,708 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,442 Decreased By -48.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 65,092 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 21,670 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks roughly flat as sentiment remains subdued; HK shares down

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 09:32am

SHANGHAI: China stocks were largely flat on Tuesday, as investor sentiment remained muted between economic data and a readout of an agenda-setting meeting of the country’s top leaders.

Hong Kong stocks fell, dragged by property and tech shares.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were little changed by the midday break. ** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.6%.

** Chinese markets could not shake their funk following last week’s mixed economic data and mild response to the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) readout, said Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares in a note.

China stocks extend losses as weak recovery dampens sentiment

** China’s economy is expected to see more favourable conditions and more opportunities than challenges in 2024, state media said, citing officials for a detailed readout of the CEWC held last week.

** Macroeconomic policies will continue to provide support for economic recovery, said state media.

** November data showed domestic demand taking another step down, with retail sales growth almost halving and most major housing indicators deteriorating, said analysts at Barclays.

** Mainland sectors were mixed, with semiconductors up 1.1% while health care and real estate declined 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong were down 0.5%, with Chinese food delivery giant Meituan slumping 6.1% to a near 4-year low.

** Shares of mainland property developers were down 2.6%, with Country Garden Services down nearly 10%.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks roughly flat as sentiment remains subdued; HK shares down

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories