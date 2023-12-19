BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 19 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 253,681 tonnes of cargo comprising 130,579 tonnes of import cargo and 123,102 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 130,579 comprised of 100,991 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,742 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,042 tonnes of DAP, 16,600 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 4,204 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 123,102 comprised of 111,715 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 622 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 10,765 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 9347 containers comprising of 3628 containers import and 5719 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 780 of 20’s and 1141 of 40’s loaded while 06 of 20’s and 280 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1187 of 20’s and 1136 of 40’s loaded containers while 44 of 20’s and 1108 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 13 ships namely X-Press Cassiopeia, CNC Dream, Ym Excellence Gulf Barakah, X-Press Pisces, Bow Gemini, Cosco Glory, Olympia, Pebble Beach, MT Shalamar, Xin Qing Dao, Oriental Cosmos and Kota Loceng berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 10 ships namely Express Argentina, Eastern Laelia, Chem Patriot, Southern Anoa, Seamax Westport, CNC Dream, Gulf Barakah, X-Press Cassiopeia, MT Sargodha and Cosco Glory sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Prelude V’ left the port on today morning and another ship ‘Agios Porfyrios’ is expected to sail on Monday6.

Cargo volume of 51,084 tonnes, comprising 23,682 tonnes imports cargo and 27,402 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,114 Containers (151 TEUs Imports and 963 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them Edible oil carrier ‘Sakizaya Star’ & five more ships, MSC Pamela, Maersk Brooklyn, Al-Bida, Limra and Indigo Cefiro carrying Canola Seed, Container, LNG, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at FAP, QICT, EETL, SSGC and PIBT respectively on today, 18th December, while two more Container ships, Maersk Kinloss and Northern Javelin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 19th December, 2023.

